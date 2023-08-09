2023-24 Promotional Schedule Released

The Rail Yard Dawgs have released their 2023-2024 promotional schedule. These are the must-see games of the season so mark your calendars! Tickets go on sale at the box office and online September 20 at 10:00 A.M. Season tickets, flex packages and group tickets are on sale now through our front office staff.

Friday, October 20 - Opening Night

The Rail Yard Dawgs seventh Opening Night will begin with raising a commemorative championship banner. More details to come on a kick off party before the game! Sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke.

Saturday, November 11 - Roanoke Express Throwback & Veterans Day

The Dawgs remember the former Roanoke Express team with specialty jerseys on ice and merchandise. Plus, it's Veterans Day! Active & retired military can purchase $10 anywhere tickets to this game at the box office with ID present. Seats available while supplies last.

Wednesday, November 22 - Friendsgiving & Fall Food Drive

Take a break from Thanksgiving cooking for a hockey game! Non-perishable food items will be collected at the door and donated to Feeding America SWVA. Select beers will be discounted all game long. Sponsored by Kroger.

Friday, November 24 - Star Wars Night & Stick It To Cancer Night

May the twenty-fourth be with you... Calling all Star Wars fans! Skip the shopping this Black Friday and try a hockey game instead. The Dawgs will be sporting Star Wars themed specialty jerseys with 100% of the proceeds being donated to American Cancer Society through Roanoke's Cattle Barons Ball. Star Wars meets Stick It To Cancer.

Saturday, December 16 - Teddy Bear Toss

Don't forget your Teddy Bears this game! Bears will be tossed on the ice after the Dawgs score their first goal. Bears will be collected and donated to local charities. If you have charity suggestion, please contact marketing@railyarddawgs.com. Plus, our very special friend Santa will be there too! Sponsored by Gillespie Allstate Agencies.

Saturday, December 23 - Sleighbells & Slapshots

Ho-Ho-Hockey before Christmas! Santa is making one last stop at our game before the big day.

Saturday, December 30 - Diesel 500

Racers start your engines! We're hosting another remote control car race on ice after last year's success. Details will be shared closer to the game. Sponsored by Star City 12 Volt.

Sunday, December 31 - New Year's Eve Game

Ring in the New Year with the Champs! Puck drops an hour early (6:05 P.M.) for this family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration. Sponsored by BioLife Plasma Services.

Friday, January 6 - Live Music Night

"How you doin'?" We'll have a live band perform before, during and after the game! The theme will be 90's. Band will be announced at a later date.

Thursday, January 18 - Thirsty Thursday

Select beers will be discounted during the game and we'll play some trivia on the videoboard. Sponsored by Busch Light.

Friday, January 26 - Game Show Night

"Come on down!" - Al Barker or Drew Carey, depending on how old you are.

Saturday, January 27 - Looney Tunes Night

We hope you're as LOONEY for hockey as we are! Sponsored by Davis Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric.

Thursday, February 1 - Thirsty Thursday

Select beers will be discounted during the game and we'll play some trivia on the videoboard. Sponsored by Busch Light.

Saturday, February 10 - Super Hero Night

It's a bird... It's a plane... It's... Super Hero Night! Family friendly activities hosted in Berglund Hall before puck drop. This is also our Scout Night. If your scout troop would like to participate, please contact Warren@railyarddawgs.com. Sponsored by Wisler Plumbing & Air.

Friday, February 16 - Hockey Is For Everyone

Hockey is for you, you, you and you! If you're new to hockey, it's time to give us a shot.

Saturday, February 17 - Military Night

We'll be honoring our servicemen and women. Active and retired military personnel can purchase $10 anywhere tickets to this game at the box office with ID present. Seats available while supplies last. Sponsored by Sink Septic.

Saturday, March 2 - Wiener Dawg Races on Ice

Ever seen a dachshund race on ice? Now is your chance! Registration will open at a later date for dachshund owners. Dachshund and small dachshund mixed breeds allowed. This is also our Youth Sports Night. If your sports team would like to participate, please contact Hans@railyarddawgs.com.

Saturday, March 23 - Scooby Doo Night

Zoinks! Bring your furry friends out to this game. Dawgs and their owners will be asked to sit in Concourses 20, 21 or 22. Tickets in these sections will be available online and at the box office. Sponsored by Virginia Transformer.

Friday, March 29 - Baseball Night

By this time, baseball season will be just around the corner. Come see your hometown teams in one place. Go Sox!

Saturday, March 30

Details coming soon! This event will benefit the Kip Nininger Scholarship Foundation. Sponsored by Bug Man Exterminating.

Friday, April 5 - 540 Night

We love this place and we love our fans. This is the last regular season home game of the 2023-2024 season. Sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke.

*Other specialty jersey nights along with Wisler Plumbing & Air Family Four Package dates will be announced at a later date. All details and dates subject to change.*

