Malik Johnson Returns for 2023-24 Season

August 9, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - Forward Malik Johnson has agreed to terms with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the 2023-2024 season.

Johnson, the Lasalle, Quebec native returns to the roster after his first full season with the Ice Flyers appearing in 44 games. In that time, the 28-year-old Johnson tallied 13 goals and 9 assists.

"I love the city, the fans, the front office, " said Johnson. "We have unfinished business, and we plan on taking care of that this season."

Johnson is excited to reunite with his teammates and believes the Ice Flyers have a strong group with new additions that can do some damage this year. He also believes the fan base sets the Ice Flyers apart from other teams, saying, "The support is unbelievable. It's like having a second family. They make it an easy decision to come back every year."

--

The Ice Flyers kick-off their commemorative 15th season on Saturday, October 21 (vs. Birmingham) at the Pensacola Bay Center.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 9, 2023

Malik Johnson Returns for 2023-24 Season - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.