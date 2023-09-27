Marksmen Sign Kyle Soper for the 2023-24 Season
September 27, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed defenseman Kyle Soper for the 2023-24 season.
Soper, 25, will be entering into his third SPHL season after spending the first two with the Macon Mayhem. The blueliner has had two ECHL call-ups, playing for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Tulsa Oilers.
"Kyle is an offensive defenseman that is consistent in all aspects of his game," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He adds experience to our young team and will be a veteran presence in our locker room."
The Waterloo, Ontario, native recorded 51 points (9G+42A) in 101 games with Macon and had one assist in three games for the Tulsa Oilers.
The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.
With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 19 announced players:
FORWARDS:
Connor Fries
Grant Loven
Brennan Feasey
John Moncovich
Ty Readman
Mitchell Hale
Jack Patterson
Merritt Oszytko
Michael McChesney
Anthony Yurkins
Dalton Hunter
Roman Kraemer
DEFENSEMEN:
Nick Parody
Brad Jenion
Joey Berkopec
Ryan Lieth
Matt Araujo
Kyle Soper
GOALTENDERS:
Michael Herringer
