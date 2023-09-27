Marksmen Sign Kyle Soper for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed defenseman Kyle Soper for the 2023-24 season.

Soper, 25, will be entering into his third SPHL season after spending the first two with the Macon Mayhem. The blueliner has had two ECHL call-ups, playing for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Tulsa Oilers.

"Kyle is an offensive defenseman that is consistent in all aspects of his game," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He adds experience to our young team and will be a veteran presence in our locker room."

The Waterloo, Ontario, native recorded 51 points (9G+42A) in 101 games with Macon and had one assist in three games for the Tulsa Oilers.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 19 announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

Jack Patterson

Merritt Oszytko

Michael McChesney

Anthony Yurkins

Dalton Hunter

Roman Kraemer

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

Joey Berkopec

Ryan Lieth

Matt Araujo

Kyle Soper

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

