Rookie Bohn Added to Training Camp Roster
September 27, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that defenseman Dakota Bohn has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.
Bohn arrives in Roanoke for his first professional season after playing four seasons at Adrian College (ACHA). The six-foot-three defenseman was a part of Adrian's national championship team in the 2020-2021 season, and tallied a total of 23 goals, 66 assists, and 147 penalty minutes in 126 career college games. Prior to his collegiate career, the Saginaw, Michigan native played three seasons of junior hockey in the GOJHL for the Chatham Maroons.
The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.
2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 27:
Stephen Alvo
Billy Roche
Dominiks Marcinkevics
Alex DiCarlo
Jacob Kelly
Steven Leonard
Sean Leonard
Nick Ford
Brendan Pepe
Jordan Xavier
Matt O'Dea
Mac Jansen
Bruno Kreisz
Austyn Roudebush
Dakota Bohn
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from September 27, 2023
- Rookie Bohn Added to Training Camp Roster - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Eric Paslay to Perform Pregame Concert at Opener - Quad City Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stories
- Rookie Bohn Added to Training Camp Roster
- Roudebush Returns to Roanoke
- Bruno Kreisz Signs with Roanoke
- Armstrong, DeVito Added as Assistant Coaches
- Mac Jansen Back for Training Camp