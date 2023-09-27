Rookie Bohn Added to Training Camp Roster

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that defenseman Dakota Bohn has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Bohn arrives in Roanoke for his first professional season after playing four seasons at Adrian College (ACHA). The six-foot-three defenseman was a part of Adrian's national championship team in the 2020-2021 season, and tallied a total of 23 goals, 66 assists, and 147 penalty minutes in 126 career college games. Prior to his collegiate career, the Saginaw, Michigan native played three seasons of junior hockey in the GOJHL for the Chatham Maroons.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 27:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

Austyn Roudebush

Dakota Bohn

