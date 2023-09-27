Eric Paslay to Perform Pregame Concert at Opener

September 27, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm is excited to welcome country music star Eric Paslay to perform pregame on Opening Night, Saturday October 21st. The concert will take place in the Vibrant Arena parking lot and admission is free with the purchase of a Storm opening night ticket.

Paslay delivers a powerful punch as a renowned Platinum-selling, GRAMMY nominated hit songwriter, artist, and performer. He's celebrated five No.1 hits, with four of those ranked among the "Top 100 Songs of the Decade" by Country Aircheck, including the #1 spot on that chart with "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" as recorded by Jake Owen. The Temple, Texas native has earned numerous song writer award nominations including GRAMMY's Best Country Song, ACM's Song of the Year twice and the CMA Song of The Year as well as an artist GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "The Driver"- a collaboration with friends Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley. Eric continues to see success as a songwriter, having co-penned Keith Urban's 2022 hit "Wild Hearts." And his latest album, a compilation of reimagined versions of Eric's biggest hits as a writer and artist, Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night, is

available now. A true artist's artist, USA Today calls Paslay "flat out-brilliant" and American Song writer names him an influencer of country music.

Saturday October 21st the arena parking lot will open at 3:00 PM and the concert will begin at 4:00 PM. Arena doors open for the game for Storm Season Ticket Members at 6:00 PM and to the public at 6:15 PM.

Storm hockey returns in less than a month! Opening night is Saturday October 21st and is presented by Old National Bank. Single game tickets go on sale October 2nd and Season Ticket Memberships, Mini-Plans and Group Tickets are all on sale now at QuadCityStorm.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.