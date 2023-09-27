Cooper Jones Joins Ice Flyers Roster

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Defenseman Cooper Jones have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

The Bridgewater, Massachusetts native tallied 2 goals and 16 assists in 26 games during the 2022-23 season with France2 Neuilly-sur-Marne.

"Obviously Pensacola has the best stadium, fans, and location in the league," said Jones. "What really sold me on the Ice Flyers was talking with coach Graham about the way he wants the team to play and the good culture they already have had and will continue to have."

The Ice Flyers are hosting a fan Q&A session and meet and greet with Head Coach Gary Graham on Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center. Join fellow fans and staff as we welcome him back to Pensacola.

