Marksmen Sign John Moncovich for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed forward John Moncovich for the 2023-24 season.

Moncovich, 25, showed a point-per-game pace in 5 Marksmen games last season, recording 4 goals and 1 assist, and appeared in all 3 postseason games after graduating from Utica College.

"John is a player I've known for a long time, and I'm excited I finally get a chance to coach him," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has the ability to put up great numbers offensively as he showed at the end of his college season."

In his collegiate career, the Wilmington, N.C., native scored 45 goals and 43 assists for 88 points in his 88 NCAA games played.

"He is another player who has experience winning championships and we are looking forward to having him in our lineup," said Cruthers.

Moncovich puts the roster at six announced players ahead of the 2023-24 season.

