Mitch Atkins Returns for 2023-24 Season

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced today that forward Mitch Atkins has agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

Atkins, a Kitchener, Ontario native, previously played for the Ice Flyers during the 2022-23 season, recording 9 goals and 37 assists in 57 games. He expressed enthusiasm about returning to Pensacola, citing his love for the city, fans, teammates, and organization.

"I am most excited this upcoming season for the opportunity to play to our potential," Atkins said. "We can beat anyone when we play our game. Personally, I want to continue growing as a player, be reliable defensively, and drive offense with my vision and creativity."

When asked what sets the Ice Flyers apart from other teams in the league, Atkins praised the fans, city, player treatment, and championship culture.

"As an Ice Flyer, we are provided with everything we need to be successful, allowing us to focus on being the best players we can be on and off the ice," he said.

