Roche Headed to Roanoke's Training Camp

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that Billy Roche has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season. Roche played three games for the Dawgs during the 2022-2023 regular season and scored the game-winning goal in his pro debut against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Roche played five combined seasons of collegiate hockey at Suffolk University and Curry College. The six-foot-two defenseman played his first four years at Suffolk, where he had eight goals, 22 assists, and 48 penalty minutes in 65 total games. He served as team captain in the 2021-22 season and served as alternate captain during the prior season. At Curry, Roche recorded six goals, four assists, six penalty minutes, and a plus-seven rating in 29 games for the Colonels. The Braintree, Massachusetts native also played two seasons of junior hockey, primarily in the EHL and NCDC.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

