Ice Bears Get Size, Familiarity with Defenseman Robertson

Defenseman Riley Robertson is returning to Knoxville for his second stint with the Ice Bears, Head Coach Brent Clarke confirmed. Robertson appeared in 35 games for Knoxville during the 2021-22 campaign before joining Clarke in Watertown to win the Commissioner's Cup in the FPHL that same year.

Robertson started last season with KH Torun in Poland before returning to the U.S. and joining the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks. He appeared in 28 games in the regular season and played in ten playoff games to help the Hat Tricks to the Commissioner's Cup.

"Riley's coming off back-to-back FPHL championships," said Clarke. "He plays a chip out, tight D-zone style, which we certainly need. He's hard to play against and he's been an Ice Bear before so he knows what to expect in this league."

Robertson played four seasons at Calvin University where he served as the team captain during his senior year.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

