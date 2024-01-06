Marksmen Sign Jestin Somero, Mathieu Boislard

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the signings of forward Jestin Somero and defenseman Mathieu Boislard Saturday.

Somero, 25, joins the Marksmen from the Binghampton Black Bears, where he has scored 10 (3G+7A) points in 20 games. The New Ipswitch, New Hampshire, native spent training camp with the Marksmen.

"Jestin started the year with us in training camp and he understands what being a Marksmen means on and off the ice," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He is a reliable forward that will provide offense for us."

Boislard, 22, has contributed 11 (1G+10A) points in 18 games with the Black Bears this season, and recorded 70 penalty minutes. The Fleurimont, Quebec, native has played 102 games with Binghampton, putting up 36 points and 306 penalty minutes.

"Mathieu is a two-way player that brings toughness to our lineup," said Cruthers. "We expect him to be someone the fans in Fayetteville gravitate to."

Catch Somero, Boislard and the Marksmen in action on Disney Night, a part of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend presented by The Zara Law Firm, Saturday January 6 at 6PM.

