Marksmen Score Three in Third, Beat Ice Bears 4-1

January 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Charlie Bedard scored the game-winning goal to propel the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 5-3 comeback win over the Macon Mayhem at the Crown Coliseum Saturday. With the win, the Marksmen took back sole possession of first place.

After a fight between former teammates, Brad Jenion and Jamie Dorsey, Fayetteville was put on the penalty kill, and Macon found the back of the net. Mere minutes later the Marksmen answered back with a powerplay goal of their own. Ryan Leith (6) set up Tyler Barrow speeding up the near side of the ice. Barrow (7) then drifted beneath the goal line and set up Connor Fries (5) in the slot for a response goal on the powerplay at 14:28. After a mostly even first period, the teams headed to intermission separated by just one shot.

Eighty-six seconds into the middle period, Roman Kraemer (7) scored his fourth goal in as many games, from Tyler Kobryn (11) and Dalton Hunter (14) to give Fayetteville its first lead of the game. Macon answered less than two minutes later to tie the game at 2s, but once again Fayetteville jumped ahead. Barrow (2) sniped the top corner of the net to make a 3-2 game past the halfway point of the period from Cam Cook (19) and Simon Boyko (16), but the Mayhem would find another powerplay goal to tie things up before the end of the frame.

Bedard (1) found the difference-maker at 6:06 of the third period when Hunter (15) and Kobryn (12) for his second career SPHL goal, and first of the season. In the final seconds, Cook (12) scored an empty-net goal from his own zone to ice the Mayhem 5-3.

Boyko tied a franchise record (FireAntz) for the longest individual point streak with his assist, giving him a point in 16-straight games.

Ryan Kenny made 38 saves en route to his ninth win of the season- the fourth-most in the SPHL.

The Marksmen will be back on home ice for three straight against the Birmingham Bulls, January 19-21.

Single-game tickets to all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.