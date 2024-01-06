Brendon Michaelian Called up to Toledo Walleye

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of defenseman Brendon Michaelian to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) Saturday.

Michaelian, 26, has played in all 22 Marksmen games this season, and has recorded 11 (2G+9A) points.

"Brendon has been a consistent difference maker on the backend for us this season," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He plays a ton of minutes and in all situations which has led to our success so far this year. We are very proud of him and wish him the best with Toledo."

The call-up to Toledo is the first trip to the ECHL for Michaelian.

"It's really exciting for me," said Michaelian. "This is something that you work for as a hockey player ever since you start playing. However, it's a little bittersweet. Fayetteville, Coach Cruthers and Coach Sharkey, along with the players there, have been nothing short of amazing. If it wasn't for those guys, I wouldn't have this chance.

They made coming to the rink every day incredible, and I truly love it. It's a big family atmosphere and so easy for a player to love hockey when you're there. I have no doubt that they will continue to have success. I also want to thank my family, and past coaches and teammates who have helped made me the player I am today."

