Thunderbolts Sweep Quad City, Move Into 7th Place

Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts handled business once again on home ice, defeating the Quad City Storm 3-1 on Saturday night at Ford Center, sweeping the weekend doubleheader, and moving over Quad City into 7th place as a result. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, January 20th against the Peoria Rivermen, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Following a scoreless first period, Hayden Ford opened the scoring for Evansville with his first professional goal at 5:46 of the second period, assisted by Mark Zhukov and Bair Gendunov to put Evansville ahead. The lead was extended to 2-0 just over two minutes later, as Vadim Vasjonkin scored on a net-front pass from Scott Kirton and Brendan Harrogate at 7:55. At 13:14, Harrogate got into the scoring action by tapping in a loose puck in the crease to make it 3-0 from Scott Kirton and Vasjonkin. The Storm got one back late in the second period, with Eliott St-Pierre scoring on the power play at 17:08 to pull the Storm back to within 3-1. Evansville successfully shut down Quad City in the third period, holding the Storm to only 6 shots as the Thunderbolts picked up the weekend sweep with a 3-1 win, their 10th win of the season.

Harrogate and Vasjonkin each finished with a goal and assist, Hayden Ford scored one goal, and Kirton tallied a pair of assists. In goal, Cole Ceci stopped 29 of 30 shots faced for his 9th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Thursday, February 1st at Vibrant Arena.

