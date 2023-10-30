Marksmen Sign High-Caliber Forward Todd Goehring

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce the signing of former Sacred Heart University forward Todd Goehring.

Goehring, 26, played five seasons for the prestigious Division-I school, and held the distinction of being an alternate captain for his final two. The 5'11" right-hand shot, worked his way up through the ranks of junior hockey, playing in the NAHL and USHL.

"The addition of Todd gives us an immediate offensive threat; he is a very skilled forward that should produce great numbers with us," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "Having coached Todd at the USHL level I know the type of person we are getting, and he will fit in perfect with our group. He had a ton of success last season at the NCAA Division-I level where he was also a two-year captain."

The Wayside, New Jersey, native gained 6 games of ECHL experience with the Atlanta Gladiators following his graduation.

In a subsequent roster move, the Marksmen have released forward Roman Kraemer.

