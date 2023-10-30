Breaking: Tristan Trudel Placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday night that rookie forward Tristan Trudel has been placed on 14-day injured reserve following an elbow to the head he received from Quad City forward Michael Moran during Sunday afternoon's game against the Storm.

Trudel, who had a goal in Sunday's 8-2 victory, received an elbow to the head during the third period of Sunday's game. Trudel will be unavailable until he returns from the Injured reserve, this includes this Friday's matchup against Quad City on November 2, at Carver Arena. Trudel's three goals are tied for the team lead this season.

