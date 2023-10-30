Rivermen Sign Andrew Durham, Trade David Nippard to Macon

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today that they have made several roster moves fresh off of their 3-0 start to the season. The Rivermen have signed forward Andrew Durham to the active roster and have traded forward David Nippard to the Macon Mayhem for future considerations.

Durham, a native of Richardson, Texas originally signed with the Rivermen in the off-season but elected to start the year in the ECHL with the Allan Americans. Durham is in his fourth year of professional hockey, his second full season, with the Rivermen being his third SPHL team. Durham netted 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) in 29 SPHL games last season with the Rivermen and the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Standing tall at 6-3, 201 lbs, Durham played one year of Division I college hockey with the US Military Academy at West Point before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Superior where he spent three seasons at the Division III level.

The Rivermen have also traded forward David Nippard to the Macon Mayhem in exchange for future considerations. Nippard played in two games for the Rivermen this season.

Peoria will be back on home ice this Friday, November 3 as they host the rival Quad City Storm at 7:15 pm. The first 1000 fans in the doors will receive a free Rivermen pennant courtesy of Envision Insurance Group.

