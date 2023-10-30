SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Justin Portillo

Knoxville's Justin Portillo has been suspended five games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 10, Birmingham at Knoxville, played on Friday, October 27.

Portillo was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor.

Portillo sat out Knoxville's game against Birmingham on October 28 and will miss upcoming games against Fayetteville (November 3 and 4), Huntsville (November 9) and Pensacola (November 10).

