Marksmen Return Young Forward Glover

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.-The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, are "On the Move with FAMPO" announcing another player signing on Thursday morning.

The Marksmen have inked forward Drake Glover for the 2019-20 season.

"Drake has elite hockey sense," said head coach Cory Melkert, "that kind of sense is from playing in good leagues including NCAA D-I."

Glover was nearly a point-per-game player in his first eight professional games before the 2019-20 season was cut short. He logged two goals and four assists in eight games played with the Marksmen in his rookie season.

Earlier in the 2019-20 campaign, Glover finished his three-year NCAA career with Alaska Anchorage. He played just 10 games in his senior season, but in his junior year player a collegiate-career high 29 games.

Glover's best season of hockey was his 2016-17 season with the NAHL's Lone Star Brahmas. He paced the scoring among all centers on the team (21g, 26a, 47p).

"He was impactful immediately last year," continued Melkert, "I want him to continue that brand of play from last season."

