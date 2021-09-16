Ice Flyers Sign Rookie Forwards Hampton and Russell

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have signed rookie forwards Bobby Hampton and Marcus Russell to the 2021-22 roster.

"Both guys have had good careers so far and are both looking for an opportunity in the pro game, stated Coach Rod Aldoff, "They went to good schools in Division I and both are going to get a good opportunity this year.

"Marcus is a fast and intelligent skater and Bobby is highly skilled. The mix of guys coming out of college joining our team is going to be exciting and their both enthusiastic and ready to go."Â

Hampton, the 6-foot 196-pound forward from Middletown, N.J. spent his senior year playing for NCAA Division I Penn State last season after transferring from NCAA Division I Northeastern University. Prior to college, Hampton played juniors for the USHL Chicago Steel and USHL Cedar Rapids RoughRiders where he played 53 games tallying 25 points with 11 goals and 14 assists.

"Having the opportunity to play pro hockey at any level has always been my dream as a kid so when Coach Rod showed belief in me and offered me a chance to fulfill my goal it was an easy decision," explained Hampton. "With the Ice Flyers winning another league championship last year, it truly has a winning tradition and I know I can help them get another title.

"I am really looking forward to proving a lot of people wrong. I'm eager for my first pro season and meeting new faces. Hockey has always been a huge part of my life so being able to further my career at the pro level is something to look forward to in itself."

Russell, a native of Traverse City, Mich., played all four years of college at NCAA Division I Michigan Tech. Russell went to Michigan Tech after playing in the USHL for the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Sioux Falls Stampede.

"I'm lucky to have two brothers to train and skate with during the summers. We have a good group of pro, college and junior guys in northern Michigan that get together and make the most of the off season," said Russell.

"After talking with Coach Rod Aldoff I felt that coming to Pensacola was a good fit. I'm excited to jump in and help contribute for a team that knows what it takes to be successful in this league."

The 2021 SPHL champions will open the 2021-22 season at home against the Birmingham Bulls on October 16. To see the full 2021-22 schedule, visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com.

