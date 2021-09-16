Area Wide General Contracting to Sponsor Bobcats' Jerseys, Ice Surface

DANVILLE, IL-- The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have officially partnered with Area Wide General Contracting for the 2021-22 season.

Area Wide General Contracting will have a patch featuring their logo emblazoned onto the chest of the Bobcats' home and away sweaters this season, their red-and-black color scheme already matching those of the team. Area Wide's logo will also be prominently featured in the neutral zone of the David S. Palmer Arena ice surface.

Additionally, the Bobcats' social media will produce branded graphics before all 56 games with the Area Wide General Contracting Player to Watch.

"We're so happy to have Area Wide on board," commented Bobcats Vice President of Broadcasting and Communications Casey Bryant. "Nick and C.J. are incredibly passionate about supporting the team, and have been tremendous to work with. We're proud to have their logo on our sweaters and our ice!"

With over 20 years of experience in the home improvement industry, Area Wide General Contracting serves residential areas in Westville, Champaign, Danville, Tilton, Potomac, Cayuga, Collison, Georgetown, Ogden and Henning.

"We're pumped to get hockey season going," said Area Wide General Contracting owner Nick Pierce. "These jerseys are going to look awesome!"

For more information on Area Wide General Contracting, visit awgcllc.com or call 217-474- 5694. The official home design of the Vermilion County Bobcats will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The road design, a white jersey with V-shaped red, silver and black stripes and a "VC"

varsity-style crest, was unveiled on July 27th at Danville Stadium before a crowd of 3,500 fans.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Questions can be directed to info@vcbobcats.com.

