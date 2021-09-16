Jasmine Honey Named New Athletic Trainer

The Knoxville Ice Bears have hired Jasmine Honey, ATC, LAT, CSCS, as the organization's Head Athletic Trainer for the 2021-22 season. Honey comes to Knoxville after six seasons as an Assistant Athletic Trainer at the University of New England where she oversaw men's ice hockey, volleyball, cross country and golf.

"I'm very excited to join the Ice Bears organization for their 20th season," said Honey. "Since I started working with a collegiate team a few years ago, I've had a goal of working at the professional level of ice hockey and am honored to have been selected to join the team. One of my former collegiate players, Brady Fleurent, now plays here and I've heard great things about the organization and Coach [Jeff] Carr. I look forward to meeting the rest of the team and watch them bring the President's Cup back to Knoxville."

Prior to New England, Honey spent four years at Pfeiffer University as the Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance in addition to her athletic training duties. She is originally from Great Pond, Maine.

Honey received a Bachelor's Degree in Athletic Training from Bridgewater College before obtaining her Master's Degree in Health and Human Performance from Northwestern State University.

The Ice Bears will begin their 20th season on Friday, October 15 at the Civic Coliseum.

