Marksmen Railroad Havoc, Improve to 3-1 on Road Swing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, trounced the Huntsville Havoc 6-2 at the Von Braun Center on Friday night.

Zach Remers opened the scoring on a feed from Peyton Frantti less than four minutes into the game. Frantti's assist marks his first professional point in his first pro game.

The Marksmen would add to the lead just two minutes later with Jake Hickey beating Huntsville starter Hunter Vorva to make it 2-0.

While Nate Pionk would bring the Havoc within one, Hickey would score again in the first to make it 3-1.

In the second period, Frantti would score on rebound from a Don Olivieri shot for his first professional goal.

Huntsville would open the third period with a powerplay goal, but would be unable to add any more beyond that.

The Marksmen scored a pair of empty netters from Taylor McCloy and Tanner Froese to ice the game.

With the win, the 2021-22 Fayetteville Marksmen have set the franchise record for single-season wins and standings points. The previous record had stood since 2017.

The Marksmen will see the Havoc for the final time this season tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

