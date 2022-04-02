SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Macon's Jamie Dorsey

Macon's Jamie Dorsey has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 288, Birmingham at Macon, played on Friday, April 1.

Dorsey was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 16:58 of the third period.

Dorsey will miss Macon's games tonight against Birmingham and Pensacola on April 8.

