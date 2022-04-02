SPHL Announces Suspension
April 2, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Macon's Jamie Dorsey
Macon's Jamie Dorsey has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 288, Birmingham at Macon, played on Friday, April 1.
Dorsey was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 16:58 of the third period.
Dorsey will miss Macon's games tonight against Birmingham and Pensacola on April 8.
