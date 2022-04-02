Havoc Lose Fourth Straight

HUNTSVILLE, AL - After a brutal loss, the Havoc would look to bounce back to end the regular season at home on a high note. The Havoc would pepper the Fayetteville goalie with 19 shots through the first period, but none would result in a goal. The Marksmen would be the only ones to score in the first period.

Sadly for the Havoc, the second period would start with Fayetteville doubling their lead. However, Bauer Neudecker would get one by Fayetteville and cut their lead in half. While on the penalty kill, the Havoc would tie the game at 2 with a shorthanded goal from Robbie Fisher. The back and fourth period would continue as Fayetteville would regain the lead at 3-2 and would continue their pressure leaving the second with a 4-2 lead.

The Havoc would end up peppering 46 shots but would fall again 4-2.

The Havoc will be back Thursday, April 14th for the First Game of the SPHL playoffs!

