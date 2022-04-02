Chris Janzen Backstops Thunderbolts to 4-1 Win in Pensacola

Pensacola, Fl.: After a strong performance despite a loss the night prior, Chris Janzen stopped 31 of 32 shots faced for his first professional victory in net as the Thunderbolts defeated the Ice Flyers 4-1 in Pensacola on Friday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Thursday, April 7th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Derek Osik opened the scoring for Evansville with a power play goal at the 7:24 mark of the first period, assisted by Hayden Hulton and Connor Chatham. Following a successful 4-minute penalty kill early in the second period, Brennan Feasey scored to double Evansville's lead to 2-0 at the 7:25 mark, assisted by Osik. Later in the period, Chatham scored on a two-on-two rush from Feasey to extend Evansville's lead to 3-0 at the 13:19 mark. In the third period, the Ice Flyers got on the board with a shorthanded goal from Brennan Blaszczak, but Janzen and the Thunderbolts shut down Pensacola's attack down the stretch, and Feasey added a late empty net goal to seal the 4-1 victory for Evansville.

Feasey scored two goals and one assist, while Chatham and Osik finished with a goal and assist each. Chris Janzen stopped 31 of 32 shots faced for his first professional win. The Thunderbolts and Ice Flyers meet again on Saturday night in Pensacola.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

