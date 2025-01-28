Marksmen Add Curtis Abbott

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Curtis Abbott.

Abbott, 25, has played 21 games this season for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Macon Mayhem, and is in his first professional season.

The Belmont, Ontario, native scored three points in six games with Roanoke before being acquired by the Mayhem, with whom he recorded a goal and three assists in 15 games.

Additionally, Fayetteville added defensemen Ryan Lieth and Tyler Love back to the roster after they spent time on call-ups to the ECHL.

Lieth scored a goal and played in 12 games with the Wheeling Nailers, and Love played three games with the Reading Royals.

Fayetteville hits the road for back-to-back games against the Birmingham Bulls Friday and Saturday before returning to home ice for "Racin' Night" on Friday, February 7 and "Operation Sellout" on Saturday, February 8.

Single-game tickets to all 2024-25 regular season home games are available at marksmenhockey.com, and fans can call into the Marksmen office at (910) 321-0123 to get tickets for as little as $10 each.

