SPHL Announces Suspensions

January 28, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Peoria's Jordan Gagnon

Peoria's Jordan Gagnon has been suspended for four games as a result of his actions in Game 170, Birmingham at Peoria, played on Sunday, January 26.

Gagnon was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging at 7:09 of the first period.

Gagnon will miss Peoria's games against Knoxville (January 31, February 1), Quad City (February 6), and Evansville (February 7).

Birmingham's Trevor Thurston

Birmingham's Trevor Thurston has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 170, Birmingham at Peoria, played on Sunday, January 26.

Thurston was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 7:09 of the first period.

Thurston will miss Birmingham's game against Fayetteville on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.