Bailey Brkin Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

January 28, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Bailey Brkin of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for January 20-26.

Brkin went 2-0-0 with one shutout, posting a 0.50 goals against average and a 0.980 save percentage as he backstopped the Mayhem to a pair of wins over his former team, Quad City.

On Friday, Brkin recorded his first shutout of the season by stopping all 24 shots in a 4-0 win over the Storm. The following night, Brkin shut the door after the Storm took an early 1-0 lead, making 25 saves in Macon's 2-1 win.

Now in his fourth pro season and first with the Mayhem, the Sherwood Park, AB native leads Macon with seven wins, while posting a 3.20 goals against average and a 0.910 save percentage. Brkin has now won three of his last four starts with the Mayhem.

Brkin and the rest of the Mayhem take the ice again Friday in Evansville before returning for River Monsters Night against the Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday, February 1 at 6 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

