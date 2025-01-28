Thunderbolts Host Macon this Friday for Union Night

January 28, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Following a split of their home series against the Pensacola Ice Flyers, the Thunderbolts host the Macon Mayhem this Friday night at Ford Center for Union Night, before traveling to Macon for a rematch on Saturday night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts came up with a 2-1 win on Friday night against Pensacola behind two goals from Vili Vesalainen and 37 saves from Cole Ceci. Evansville fell short in Saturday's rematch in a 4-2 loss with goals from Logan vande Meerakker and Myles Abbate.

The Week Ahead:

This Friday, January 31st will be Union Night, featuring $3 domestic 16 oz. beers for the entire game. Groups of 10 people or more will be eligible to purchase tickets in goal zone sections for only $16 each and center ice sections for only $19 each.

Coming Soon:

Friday, February 7th will be Euro Night against the Peoria Rivermen, featuring specialty jerseys based on European hockey design that will be auctioned off after the game.

Scouting the Opponent:

Macon Mayhem:

Record: 13-19-3, 29 Points, 9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jake Goldowski (11 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Tao Ishizuka (25 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Bailey Brkin (7-10-2, .910 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs MAC: 1-0

Macon swept their two home games against Quad City, beginning with a 4-0 shutout on Friday night with two goals from Yaroslav Yevdokimov and one goal each from Conor Witherspoon and Nicholas Favaro, along with 24 saves from Bailey Brkin. On Saturday, Macon rallied from 1-0 down to win 2-1 with second period goals from Justin Kelley and Tao Ishizuka. Despite taking a 1-0 lead on Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville with a goal from Jarret Kup, the Marksmen came back to score four unanswered goals to win 4-1 over the Mayhem.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 36 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P, 22 PIM

- Benjamin Lindberg (Adirondack Thunder - ECHL)

- 11 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 11 PIM

- Anthony Hora (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 3 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

- Tyson Gilmour (Maine Mariners - ECHL)

- 3 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Tue. 1/28: G Reid Cooper placed on waivers

Fri. 1/24: G Ty Taylor returned from call-up to Reading (ECHL)

Thur. 1/23: F Tyson Gilmour called up to Maine (ECHL)

Wed. 1/22: F Isaac Chapman signed to standard contract

