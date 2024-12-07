Markonidis Scores Twice But Stars Swept at Fargo

Lefty Markonidis recorded his first career USHL multi-goal game but the Lincoln Stars fell to the Fargo Force, 5-3, on Saturday night at Scheels Arena.

Fargo (15-6-1-2) leapfrogged Lincoln (16-8-0-0) for first place in the Western Conference and handed the Stars back-to-back losses for only the second time this season.

The Stars took a 2-0 lead less than two-and-a-half minutes into the game but surrendered four consecutive goals before getting their next tally early in the third.

Markonidis put the Stars on the board first with a pair of goals 47 seconds apart in the first period. He one-timed a pass from Alex Pelletier at the top of the right circle 1:38 into the game and then cashed in on a Fargo turnover at the Stars' blue line with a breakaway goal at the 2:25 mark.

Fargo netted a first-period four-on-four goal for a second straight game when Luke Schelter scored after Peter Cisar forced a turnover and found him in front of the net from behind the goal line at the 12:02 mark. Cole Bumgarner even the game up by stealing a pass from behind the Stars net and wiring the puck in from the base of the left-wing circle.

The Force netted a pair of second-period goals to break a 2-2 tie after 20 minutes. Pavel Prusek scored glove-side from the left dot at the 9:17 mark and then Ryan Zaremba netted a power-play goal goal at the 11:51 mark on a blocked puck that ricocheted to him all alone far side.

Pelletier picked up his seventh goal of the season when Ethan Weber's shot struck him up high and changed direction heading to the net to cut the deficit to one at the 2:43 mark of the third. Riley Bassen scored at the 8:23 mark for the second time in as many days to restore Fargo's two-goal lead.

Lincoln has three games left before the holiday break with $2 Night against Sioux City Dec. 12 and Teddy Bear Toss Night vs. Tri-City Dec. 13. The Stars are at Tri-City Dec. 14 to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule. Tickets for Thursday and Friday's games are available at lincolnstars.com

