Stampede Blow Away Storm for Fifth Straight Win

December 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Kearney, N.E. - The Sioux Falls Stampede get their fifth win in a row after a 5-2 win against the Tri-City Storm. The Herd got on the board early with a power play goal from Javon Moore. Ethan Wyttenbach helped earn the Herd win with the game winning goal and two assists on the night. Sam Spehar closed the game on a short handed goal.

The game saw immediate action as Colby Woogk of the Storm was penalized for cross-checking just 42 seconds in. Moments later, Landon Fandel was called for checking from behind, giving the Stampede a 5-on-3 power play for 47 seconds. Seizing the opportunity, Javon Moore scored on the power play with an assist from Ethan Wyttenbach. Tri-City would be quick to respond and at 3:14, Artemi Nizameyev would get the goal to tie the game back at one. Immediately after, Hunter Anderson took a tripping penalty but the Stampede were able to kill the penalty. Momentum died between the two teams after this. Spending most of the time in the neutral zone. Goaltender Ryan Manzella was solid, stopping five of six shots on goal. Both teams headed to the locker room tied 1-1 after an intense opening period.

The second period unfolded at a more measured pace, with the first significant action occurring at 7:22 when Ilya Morozov of the Storm was sent to the penalty box for hooking, leaving his team short-handed. Despite strong chances from the Stampede during the power play, an unfortunate turnover led to a Storm breakaway, and Ashton Dahms capitalized with a short-handed goal. The Stampede answered back at 12:05, as Sam Spehar showcased impressive skill, taking the puck coast-to-coast and burying it in the net to tie the game at 2-2. However, the Stampede were put on the penalty kill after having too many men on the ice but managed to kill off the penalty. In the closing moments of the period, a double minor on Shaun McEwen at 19:46 gave the Stampede a crucial power-play opportunity to begin the third. Both teams entered the final frame locked in a 2-2 stalemate, setting up an intense finish.

The Stampede entered the third period energized by their power-play opportunity, and at 1:06, Ethan Wyttenbach delivered with a goal, assisted by Ben Wilmott and Bryce Ingles, giving the Herd the lead. Despite a slashing penalty on Gennadi Chaly at 6:00, he made an immediate impact upon returning, scoring at 8:20 with assists from Wyttenbach and Ingles. The Stampede faced three additional penalties in the third but remained flawless on the penalty kill, going a perfect 7-for-7 on the night. During their final penalty kill, the Storm pulled their goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage, but Sam Spehar blocked a key shot and raced down the ice to score an empty-net goal, sealing the victory for the Stampede.

Goaltender Ryan Manzella moves his record to 6-1-0-1. Against the Storm he would make 13 saves of 15 shots with a save percentage of 0.867.

The Stampede will head to Fargo next weekend to take on the Fargo Force in a weekend double header Friday and Saturday night. The team will not return to the PREMIER Center until December 28th when they take on the Sioux City Musketeers for DC Superhero Night. Tickets for the game are available.

