Chicago Drops One-Goal Game to Madison

December 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - After allowing the game's first goal, the Madison Capitols (15-5-1-1, 32 pts.) scored three straight goals and hung on to defeat the Chicago Steel (7-16-2-0, 16 pts.) 3-2 at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night to sweep the weekend series between the two teams.

Luke Goukler posted his fifth goal of the season for Chicago with the game's first goal early in the opening period, and Aidan Dyer tallied his seventh of the season on the power with seconds to spare in the middle frame. Goaltender Jack Parsons made 20 saves in defeat.

Looking to avenge a loss on Friday, the Steel opened Saturday's game with a noticeable energy boost that paid off just over two minutes in.

After quickly jumping to the forecheck, Alex Hage gave a drop pass to Goukler inside the blue line, who then cut to the middle of the ice and wristed a shot past the glove of Capitols goaltender Ajay White to put Chicago ahead 1-0.

Madison responded shortly after, getting a score that was initially ruled a good goal on the ice for Bobby Cowan, but after a coach's challenge by Steel head coach Mike Garman, the officials overturned the call, keeping the Steel in front.

After a Madison goal was disallowed due to goalie interference, the Capitols needed just 20 to get a true score when Cowan found Egor Barabanov streaking to the net to tie the game at one.

The Steel continued to pepper White with shots the remainder of the period, but the Capitols had the next-best opportunity with 2:07 left in the frame as Gavin Uhlenkamp received a backdoor pass but Steel netminder Jack Parsons made a wonderful save.

Following the big stop by Parsons, a scrum ensued when a Capitol poked at Parsons' glove, resulting in a five-minute major against the Steel that would carry over into the second period.

The Steel outshot the Capitols in the opening period 12-6.

With power play time dwindling early in the second period, the Capitols broke through with a power play goal when Cowan released a wrist shot from the left circle that snuck through Parsons and settled in the crease. The puck stayed available in the blue paint until Aiden Long nudged it over the line to put Madison in front 2-1.

At the midway point of the period, Madison added to its lead when a shot from the right point by Aidan Shirey was deflected in the low slot by Drew Waterfield to make it a 3-1 Capitols lead.

Later in the frame, Chicago nearly got within one when Adam Valentini put a shot off the crossbar that bounced down and narrowly stayed out.

Madison echoed the strong look with 2:35 left after a Steel turnover created a breakaway for Cowan, but Parsons answered with a strong blocker save.

The opposition again came inches away from expanding their lead when a sharp angle shot from the right corner bounced off Parsons' blocker and ricocheted to the goal line, but Parsons reached back to cover the puck.

A late power play gave Chicago new life, and the Steel came through with a tally with only three seconds left in the middle frame.

Following a victorious puck battle in the left corner, Dyer dished a pass to the point for Tobias Ohman who gave it back to Dyer above the icing line. In one swift motion, Dyer released a snapshot from below the left faceoff circle that beat White glove-side and made it a 3-2 game.

Shots were even at 16 heading into the third period.

The Steel stayed on the heels of the Capitols for the duration of the final frame thanks to more big stops from Parsons, and Ashton Schultz came within a goal post from tying the game when he rang a shot off the bar with 5:30 to play.

Madison pestered the Steel just enough with little time remaining, delaying the opportunity for Chicago to pull Parsons and get an extra attacker on. Chicago finally got an extra man on with less than 30 seconds left.

Schultz had the final look with seconds to go, but his shot was blocked and skittered harmlessly into the corner.

The Steel will host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:05 pm for a Winter Wonderland game leading into the holidays. December 13 is also a Lou Malnati's Family Pack game, where fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips, four sodas or water, four Chuck-A-Pucks, and two Lou Malnati personal pizza coupons for just $60.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Steel Holiday Plan which includes one ticket to Chicago Blackhawks Night featuring Chris Chelios, two additional Steel games of your choice, and a ticket to one Chicago Blackhawks Game (either January 13 vs. Calgary or January 20 vs. Carolina). The package costs just $55.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, December 13 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT) | Winter Wonderland | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game Saturday, December 14 at Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT) Friday, December 27 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U17 (7:05 pm CT) | Concessions Special: $2 Hot Dogs and $3 Beers

United States Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024

