Overtime Is Unkind Again

December 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Just 25 games into the season, the Waterloo Black Hawks have matched a team record for overtime and shootout losses under the United States Hockey League's current formula for awarding standings points.

Saturday night, the Dubuque Fighting Saints edged the Black Hawks 4-3 in overtime at Young Arena. It was the second consecutive night and fourth time this season that Saints have slipped past the Hawks during an extra frame, all by identical 4-3 scores.

Michael Barron scored the winner. He collected a loose puck near his defensive blue line and sped up ice, flipping his chance past Calvin Vachon to the stick side for the unassisted breakaway tally.

The Hawks now have four overtime and four shootout losses.

An eventful first period had ended with the teams tied 2-2. Waterloo opened the scoring at 1:48; a faceoff win set up Dylan Compton's shot from the blue line. That chance hit the post, but Sam Huck pounced on the rebound to give the Hawks a lead.

Dubuque tied it to cap a long sequence of end-to-end play. Melvin Ekmin captured a turnover in the Waterloo zone, flicking the puck to the edge of the crease where it was batted in by Colin Frank at 10:46. Then seconds into a power play, the Saints took the lead at 15:39. Matthew Desiderio's shot created a rebound goal from Charlie Arend.

However the Hawks drew even less than a minute later on a power play of their own. Grady Deering was beside the net and dropped a pass across the slot to Kaeden Hawkins in the opposite circle. Hawkins snapped in his second goal in as many games at 16:18.

The only scoring in the second came late and put the Fighting Saints ahead going to intermission. The Hawks failed to clear after a defensive zone draw; Barron fed a pass to Ritter Coombs who leaned into a shot from the left circle and beat Calvin Vachon to the stick side.

Deering tied the game at 5:19 of the third during a five-on-three Hawks power play. Camped at the front of the net, he found a rebound and slipped it in with a quick backhander.

The Hawks produced at least a dozen shots during each period of regulation, ending the night with a season-high 43. Liam Beerman claimed the win with 40 saves. Vachon stopped 23 shots.

The Black Hawks' lone overtime or shootout win was against the Sioux City Musketeers on November 9th. Waterloo will host Sioux City on Sunday at 3:05. The Musketeers have also been to overtime twice this weekend, falling to the Tri-City Storm Friday, then defeating the Omaha Lancers Saturday, both by 5-4 scores.

Dubuque 2 1 0 1 - 4

Waterloo 2 0 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Huck 4 (Compton, Nycz), 1:48. 2, Dubuque, Frank 5 (Ekman), 10:46. 3, Dubuque, Arend 4 (Desiderio, Dennis), 15:39 (PP). 4, Waterloo, Hawkins 10 (Deering, Townsend), 16:18 (PP). Penalties-Desiderio Dbq (tripping), 6:37; Allen Dbq (cross checking), 13:06; Brady Wat (interference), 15:33; Cornforth Dbq (slashing), 15:54.

2nd Period-5, Dubuque, Coombs 3 (Barron, Makysh), 16:44. Penalties-Bogas Wat (tripping), 7:05.

3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Deering 7 (Compton, Townsend), 5:19 (PP). Penalties-Coombs Dbq (slashing), 4:04; Giuliani Dbq (holding), 4:37; Brady Wat (interference), 12:04.

1st OT Period-7, Dubuque, Barron 11 1:31. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Dubuque 7-6-12-2-27. Waterloo 15-16-12-0-43.

Power Play Opportunities-Dubuque 1 / 3; Waterloo 2 / 5.

Goalies-Dubuque, Beerman 6-1-0-0 (43 shots-40 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 6-4-2-2 (27 shots-23 saves).

A-2,284

