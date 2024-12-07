Fighting Five: Saints Visit Black Hawks to Finish Series

December 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







WATERLOO, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (16-7-0-0, 30 pts) visit the Waterloo Black Hawks (10-7-3-4, 27 pts) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home set against their Cowbell Cup Rival.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Money Matt

Matthew Desiderio scored his seventh goal of the season in overtime on Friday night to lift Dubuque to a 4-3 win over the Black Hawks in the first of this weekend-set.

Desiderio extended a career-long point streak to seven games with the overtime tally. Over that stretch, the Saints' defenseman has four goals and nine points. Desiderio is second on the team with 17 points this season.

2. Close Call

The Fighting Saints won their fourth overtime game of the season on Friday night and have won all six games they have played past 60 minutes.

Overall, the Fighting Saints have played 12 games decided by one goal. In those 12 contests, Dubuque has an 8-4-0-0 record.

3. Dennis Dazzles

Cooper Dennis scored his fifth goal of the season in the third period on Friday, tying the game to erase the first Dubuque deficit of the contest. Dennis converted on a setup by Michael Barron and Gavin Cornforth to extend his hot streak.

The rookie forward has 13 points through 21 games in the USHL this season, including a three-game point-streak. Dennis has a goal and four points over that stretch.

4. Bear Bingo

Colin Frank scored the first goal of Friday's game for his fourth of the season that sent Teddy Bears flying through ImOn Arena. Frank's short-handed breakaway counted for the Saints second short-handed goal in as many games.

Dubuque has three short-handed goals this season with Josh Giuliani and Michael Barron tallying the other two.

5. Hawk Walk

Waterloo entered the weekend without its leading scorer, Brendan McMorrow, who is representing Team USA at the World Jr. A Challenge. The Hawks saw depth contributors score in Friday's game with JJ Monteiro scoring his fourth of the season and Brock Schultz netting his third.

Daniel Moor made 23 saves on 27 shots, playing for the third time against the Fighting Saints this season.

Saturday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena and the game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

United States Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024

