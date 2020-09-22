Mariners Virtual 5K to Raise Money for United Way

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners, in partnership with the United Way of Greater Portland, are hosting a virtual 5K event that will be known as the "Ners 5K." The event will be open to Mariners fans worldwide, who will be able to register online and participate anywhere during the first week of November.

The term "Ners," is short for "Mariners," and is a self-proclaimed nickname from some of the Mariners players. Conveniently, it's also found in the word "runners," which is the operative term for 5K events. A 5K run encompasses 3.1 miles.

"The beginning of the fall season usually means two things; hockey is starting soon and it's time to sign up for local road races," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners V.P. of Business Operations. "Unfortunately, this year is different, but that doesn't mean we need to abandon all things that bring the community together. Our virtual 5K gives everyone the chance to get some fresh air, exercise and an exclusive Mariners t-shirt. Not only will participants feel better after getting in a sweat, but they can also feel good knowing they are making a donation to the United Way as well."

Registration cost is $25, with $3 of each registration benefitting the United Way of Greater Portland. Runners can register at the Mariners online team store, and must complete a separate item for each individual registering. Registration will run through October 31st, with the run itself taking place from November 1st through November 8th.

Registered runners will receive an exclusive event t-shirt and Mariners sticker and can participate in a number of social media competitions surrounding the run, including "biggest fan," "best costume," and "coach's choice." The Mariners are encouraging participants to post photos and updates on social media, using the hashtag #Ners5K. Only those who use the hashtag and post photos between November 1st and 8th will be eligible to win prizes.

"We appreciate the generosity of the Maine Mariners and their virtual 5k runners," said Liz Cotter Schlax, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Portland. "Proceeds will support our early learning efforts that give kids in Greater Portland a strong start."

For over 90 years, United Way of Greater Portland's mission has been to improve people's lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. Today, UWGP unites individuals and organizations around our community's shared vision, Thrive2027, three 10-year goals to improve education, financial stability, and health for every person in Greater Portland. With community partners, UWGP builds on strategies that are known to achieve the best results, and rigorously evaluates progress toward those goals. Everyone has a role to play in the recovery, rebuilding, and reimagining of a thriving community; UWGP actively seeks to engage donors, advocates, and volunteers to create measurable, long-lasting community change.

