We Want You Work the Polls & Earn IceMen Game Experiences

September 22, 2020





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen have partnered with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to create an initiative to encourage residents to volunteer their time to work the polls for the upcoming 2020 General Election that will take place on November 3.

A major part of successful election administration is the recruitment of poll workers to work election day. They are the backbone of an election and a key element of a positive election day experience for all. The 2020 election cycle has presented unique challenges one of which we all know is the COVID-19 pandemic. Through our partnership our Jacksonville Icemen family has a unique opportunity to support our fellow citizens by serving as a Duval County poll worker and donating their poll worker pay to our Jacksonville Icemen Foundation. In return for this donation while simultaneously serving your fellow Duval County voters you will earn some cool Jacksonville Icemen benefits.

"We are thrilled for the passion and commitment to our great citizens by our partners the Icemen," said Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan. "They and their fans are coming alongside our Election office providing us with workers to manage our Polling sites. Our great thanks to Icemen owner Andrew Kaufmann, his staff, players and their great fans."

The Icemen front office staff will be working at polls across Duval County on November 3. The team has created an exciting game experience package to encourage fans and residents to join them at the polls. Package includes:

- $150 Icemen merchandise card.

- Ride on the Zamboni for you and one (1) guest.

- Two (2) suite tickets for a game of your choice.

- Watch a period in the Icemen Atlantic Self Storage Fan Penalty Box for two (2).

*Package Limited to the first 100 people. ** Deadline to sign up October 7, 2020.

To be eligible for the above package and become a poll worker, you must:

- Be a citizen of the United States and registered to vote in Duval County.

- Have your own transportation.

- Be comfortable working with a computer and maintain a personal e-mail address.

- Be able to speak, read and write the English language.

- Be willing to work at any precinct in Duval County.

*** Must be able to attend one poll worker training class offered on October 12, or October 13 from 5-9 p.m.

For more information, or to sign up, visit www.jaxicemen.com/polls

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections and have our staff work the polls in November," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "This is an opportunity for our organization to provide a service to our community and help out the polling stations that are in need of workers on November 3. We hope our passionate fan base will join us at polling stations across Duval County, while earning several exciting game day experience opportunities for the upcoming season."

