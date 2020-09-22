Americans Sign Forward Colton Heffley

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Colton Heffley for the 20-21 season.

Colton Heffley joined the Americans late last year from college, playing in eight games, while adding a goal and two penalty minutes.

Heffley played four full seasons of collegiate hockey at Dalhousie University, in Canada, from 2016 to 2020. His best season came in 17-18, where he put up 21 points in 26 games (12 goals and 9 assists).

"He's big, strong, and tough," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "Colton (Heffley) is solid both offensively and defensively."

The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound forward started his major junior career in 2010 with the Kelowna Rockets, of the Western Hockey League. He played one season with the Prince Albert Raiders in 14-15, where he had 60 penalty minutes in 45 games.

The Allen Americans open the 20-21 season in December. This will be the club's 12th year of minor professional hockey.

