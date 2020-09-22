Admirals Officially Announce McGinnis as General Manager

September 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, officially announced on Tuesday that they have named Ryan McGinnis as the team's General Manager. McGinnis will also continue his duties as the team's Assistant Coach. With this move, it now makes McGinnis the youngest General Manager in the ECHL (33).

"The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce Ryan McGinnis as our General Manager," said Admirals CEO Patrick Cavanagh. "Ryan's commitment for excellence, integrity and compete levels are all extraordinary. Our bar is set high and Ryan will represent the Admirals Hockey brand well in the Hampton Roads community."

McGinnis joined the Admirals staff last offseason as an assistant coach. Prior to signing with the Admirals, McGinnis was an assistant coach for two seasons with the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

"I am honored and humbled to be the General Manager of the Norfolk Admirals," McGinnis said. "I want to thank Mr. Cavanagh for believing in me to lead this hockey club. We are all eager to instill a new level of leadership which will result in success for this city both on and off the ice."

Before entering into coaching, the Michigan native was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2005. He played five seasons as a professional in the AHL, which included a 17-game stint with the Admirals in 2009-10. He won a Kelly Cup with the ECHL's Florida Everblades in 2011-12.

"As a General Manager, I aspire to lead by example which includes an extensive amount of detail and professionalism," McGinnis said. "This is a city that has grown accustomed to high levels of achievement and deserves the best caliber of play. I will do this job to the best of my ability to make that come to fruition."

The 2020-21 ECHL season is currently scheduled to start on December 4.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.