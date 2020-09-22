Everblades Agree to Terms with Stephen Baylis for 2020-21 Season

September 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced Tuesday that forward Stephen Baylis has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

The 26 year-old forward joins the Blades for his second season in the ECHL. Last season, Baylis tallied three goals and 10 assists in 46 games with the Fort Wayne Komets. In addition to his 46 games with the Komets, Baylis skated with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League for two games.

Prior to his first season in the ECHL, the Ottawa, Ontario native played four years at the NCAA Division I level for the Bowling Green State University Falcons. As a freshman, Baylis was recognized as the Falcons rookie of the year where he tallied nine goals and 13 assists and was ranked among the top 50 freshmen in the country in points per game. As a senior, Baylis was named team captain and appeared in 37 of 41 games while leading all seniors in points with 22.

Baylis is the 14th player to agree to terms with the Everblades for the 2020-21 season.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 campaign in December, 2020.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.