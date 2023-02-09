Mariners Sign Tommy Munichiello

February 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners signed forward Tommy Munichiello on Thursday, out of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Munichiello was most recently with the Macon Mayhem, where he is their leading scorer. Two forwards are also heading to the Providence Bruins, with Alex-Olivier Voyer recalled and Pat Shea loaned.

Munichiello, 26, will get his first look at the ECHL with the Mariners. The Weymouth, MA native attended nearby Babson College from 2015-19, serving as captain in his senior year. He played two seasons in the Federal Prospects Hockey League for the Elmira Enforcers, Delaware Thunder, and Port Huron Prowlers. He made the jump to the SPHL last season, playing 19 games with the Huntsville Havoc. He is currently in his first season with the Macon Mayhem, where he has a team leading 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 31 games.

Voyer, 23, is under contract with Providence, and has been since 2020. After playing one game for the Mariners last season, he's spent the bulk of 2022-23 in Maine, skating in 26 games and registering 22 points (14 goals, 8 assists). Voyer was the ECHL "Player of the Week" for the week of December 26th. The Sherbrooke, QC native has played four games in Providence this season, and 67 in his career, in addition to 43 ECHL games between the Mariners and Jacksonville

Shea, 25, will get his second stint in the AHL, on loan to the P-Bruins. The Marshfield, MA native got into four games with the Springfield Thunderbirds last season and registered a pair of assists. He currently is the Mariners goals leader, with 17, and is second on the team in points, with 40. Shea is in his second pro season, after finishing at the University of Maine in 2020.

The Mariners have a home-and-home series this weekend with the Trois-Rivieres Lions, beginning with a 7:15 puck drop at the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday. The theme is "Country Night" presented by 99.9 The Wolf and will feature Mossy Oak specialty jerseys and a live performance by Scarborough musician Shawn Theriault. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts until the start of the 2nd period. More information on upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions. The Mariners and Lions will turn around and play Saturday in Trois-Rivieres at 7 PM.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.