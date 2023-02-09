Americans Welcome Fort Wayne for Their First-Ever Regular Season Visit
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Fort Wayne Komets tonight, in the first game of a three-game series between the two teams. The Americans have a 1-0 record against Fort Wayne this season, winning the only game between the non-division clubs on November 19th 5-4 in a shootout. Tickets for all three games are available online at www.allenamericans.com
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Postgame Party: Dodies Cajun in the Village at Allen
Next Home Game: 2/10/23 vs. Fort Wayne Komets, 7:05 PM
Ten and Counting: Liam Finlay extended his point streak to 10 games on Saturday night scoring a goal and adding two assists in the Americans 8-1 win in Utah. During his 10-game point streak he has 17 points (9 goals and 8 assists).
Road Sweep: The Allen Americans extended their winning streak to three games, with an 8-1 victory over the Utah Grizzlies last Saturday night at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City. The Americans have won 10 out of their last 12 games.
18 and Counting: Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 18 games, with a hat trick last Saturday night in the Americans 8-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies. His 18-game point streak is the longest current streak in the ECHL.
Mountain Streak Ends: The Americans played their last 23 games against Mountain Division opponents. In that 23-game stretch, the team put together a record of 15-8-0. That Mountain Division stretch ends tonight as the team opens a three-game series against Fort Wayne
Perry Runner Up: Americans netminder Chase Perry was named the ECHL/Warrior Hockey goaltender of the week last week putting together three solid wins that included a 37-save shutout against the Tulsa Oilers. Perry finished runner up in that category this week going 2-0 with a 0.966 save percentage in two wins over Utah.
Crone top three- Americans rookie forward Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high 13-games with three assists last Saturday in Utah. Crone has 55 points (22 goals and 33 assists). He leads all rookies in points.
Wild Ending: The Americans and Utah Grizzlies combined for 150 penalty minutes last Saturday night in Allen's 8-1 win over the Grizzlies. Utah had 77 penalty minutes in the third period alone that included a goalie fight, when Grizzlies netminder Lukas Parik attacked Americans netminder Chase Perry. Parik was given a one-game suspension for his actions.
Comparing Allen and Fort Wayne
Allen Americans:
Home: 8-8-1-0
Away: 13-13-0-0
Overall: 21-21-1-0
Last 10: 8-2-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (24) Jack Combs
Assists: (33) Jack Combs
Points: (57) Jack Combs
+/-: (+8) Xavier Bernard and Chad Butcher
PIM: (93) Michael Robideaux
Fort Wayne:
Home: 8-7-4-2
Away: 13-7-0-0
Overall: 21-14-4-2
Last 10: 7-2-1-0
Fort Wayne Leaders:
Goals: (19) Anthony Petruzzelli
Assists: (38) Tye Felhaber
Points: (51) Tye Felhaber
+/-: (+12) Mark Rassell
PIM: (70) Oliver Coopers
