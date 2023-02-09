ECHL Transactions - February 9

February 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 9, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Alec Baer, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Colton Point, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Stefano Giliati, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Daniel Maggio, D activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Luke Morgan, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Kansas City:

Add Nick Pastujov, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cole Coskey, F activated from reserve

Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Tommy Munichiello, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Griff Jeszka, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Add Andrew Peski, D returned from loan to Springfield

Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Shea, F loaned to Providence

Newfoundland:

Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Savannah:

Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve

Delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Delete T.J. Fergus, D traded to Wheeling

South Carolina:

Add Justin Florek, F activated from reserve

Toledo:

Add Seth Barton, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Donovan Sebrango, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Joseph Nardi, F recalled by Manitoba

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F ECHL playing rights traded to Trois-Rivieres

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G activated from reserve

Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve

Delete Cory Thomas, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.