ECHL Transactions - February 9
February 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 9, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Alec Baer, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Colton Point, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Stefano Giliati, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Daniel Maggio, D activated from reserve
Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Luke Morgan, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Kansas City:
Add Nick Pastujov, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cole Coskey, F activated from reserve
Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Tommy Munichiello, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Griff Jeszka, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Add Andrew Peski, D returned from loan to Springfield
Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Shea, F loaned to Providence
Newfoundland:
Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Savannah:
Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve
Delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Delete T.J. Fergus, D traded to Wheeling
South Carolina:
Add Justin Florek, F activated from reserve
Toledo:
Add Seth Barton, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Donovan Sebrango, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Joseph Nardi, F recalled by Manitoba
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F ECHL playing rights traded to Trois-Rivieres
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G activated from reserve
Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve
Delete Cory Thomas, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
