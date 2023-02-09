Americans Beat Komets 7-3

Allen Americans' Hank Crone on game night

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (AHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) won their fourth in a row beating the Fort Wayne Komets on Thursday night 7-3 to move back into third place in the Mountain Division.

The Americans outscored Fort Wayne 4-0 in the second period. Colton Hargrove (22), Chad Butcher (4), Colby McAuley (2), and Hank Crone (23) all lit the lamp to put the game away,

Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high 14 games. He had a goal and an assist with three shots on net.

Jack Combs assisted on Colton Hargrove's first goal of the night to extend his point streak and assist streak to nine games.

Colton Hargrove had two goals with eight shots on net to extend his point streak to a league-high 19 games.

Liam Finlay also extended his streak to 11 games, with two helpers.

Luke Peressini was sharp in net stopping 41 of 44 Fort Wayne shots to earn his 11th win of the season (11-9-1).

Xavier Bernard returned from injury on Thursday night chipping in two assists.

The Americans go for a season-high five-game winning streak on Friday night when they play the second game of a three-game series against the Komets.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Colby McAuley: "We are clicking on all cylinders right now. Our play got better as the game went on. We need to come out fast tomorrow night and establish play early."

Chad Costello: "Loved our effort tonight. The guys turned it up in the second period and made them pay for their mistakes."

Kris Myllari: "I was glad to help out offensively. We are tough to beat when we move our feet like we did tonight and make plays"

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. McAuley

2. ALN - C. Butcher

3. ALN - K. Myllari

