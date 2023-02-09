Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, February 9 at 7:00 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign as they complete a seven-game road trip tonight in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates. The Stingrays are 3-2-1 in the first six games away from the North Charleston Coliseum and can finish the trip above .500 with a win tonight.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays jumped out to an early lead on Bear Hughes' 17th goal of the season under five minutes into the opening period. Andrew Cherniwchan doubled the lead on a power play goal in the second before Worcester netted two straight to tie the game 32 seconds into the third period. Kevin O'Neil regained the Stingrays' advantage three minutes later and Tarek Baker iced the game as time expired. Clay Stevenson stopped 27 of 29 shots for his second win of the weekend.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Stingrays and Ghost Pirates have faced off a total of six times during Savannah's inaugural campaign with South Carolina winning all the matchups to this point. Most recently, the two teams completed a previously suspended game with South Carolina once again coming out on top in a 4-3 overtime win on January 13th. Jonny Evans netted the game-winner while Tyler Wall turned back 24 shots for the victory.

RUNNING DOWN A DREAM

The Stingrays have set themselves up in an excellent position in the South Division heading down the homestretch of the season. South Carolina is three points out of first place with two games in hand on Florida. The Stingrays pulled within one point of the top spot after winning while the Everblades were off on Sunday. Florida regained a three-point advantage following their defeat of Jacksonville on Wednesday, but South Carolina can still take over the top spot in the division with a few more wins.

WARDLEY THE WARRIOR

Defenseman Evan Wardley is in his first season with the Stingrays and brings years of experience to a young South Carolina team. Wardley plays in his 100th professional hockey game tonight and is having his best season to date, recording eight points on one goal and seven assists in 26 games played. The assistant captain has appeared in 93 games over the course of his ECHL career, tallying 17 points on two goals and 15 assists and provides the team with toughness and willingness to protect his teammates. He has also tallied one assist in AHL six games with the Syracuse Crunch and Texas Stars.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

Greenville at South Carolina - Friday, February 10 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Saturday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Tuesday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando - Friday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Saturday, February 18 at 6:05 p.m.

