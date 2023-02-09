Solar Bears Announce Partnership with Jeremiah's Italian Ice

February 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership with Jeremiah's Italian Ice to provide fans with special offers during the 2022-23 regular season.

"We are proud to welcome Jeremiah's Italian Ice on board," said Solar Bears President, Chris Heller. "Jeremiah's is deeply engrained in the community with 25 Central Florida locations. Look for Jeremiah's tabling at our upcoming Teacher Appreciation Night on March 10."

Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be providing special offers via the Solar Bears official team newsletter, Bear Bites, and in-game prize opportunities throughout the season.

"We are extremely excited to be a part of the Solar Bears family this season! We look forward to Living Life to the Coolest® with the team and fans in this Cool Community!" - Jeremy Litwack, CEO and Founder

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.