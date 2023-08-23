Mariners Sign Free Agent Forward Ethan Keppen

August 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release









Forward Ethan Keppen with the Charlotte Checkers

(Maine Mariners) Forward Ethan Keppen with the Charlotte Checkers(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced a big addition to their forward group on Wednesday with the signing of Ethan Keppen. A former draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks, Keppen has played over 50 career games in the American Hockey League.

Keppen, 22, spent last season with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. It was first full campaign in professional hockey. He skated in 36 games, scoring his first four professional goals, while adding two assists and racking up 43 penalty minutes.

The Whitby, Ontario native joined the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League in 2017 to begin his junior career. After seeing a huge point increase in his second season (59 points in 68 games), Keppen was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Canucks. Following another year in Flint, he made his professional debut in 2020-21 for the Vancouver's AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets.

The next season (2021-22), Keppen remained with Vancouver's AHL club, which had switched to the Abbotsford Canucks. He appeared in 11 games for them before returning to Flint for his final season of junior hockey. He posted 40 points (23 goals, 17 assists) in 42 games and then put up 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) in a 19-game postseason run that ended in the Western Conference Finals.

"I'm really excited to continue my pro career with Maine," said Keppen. "It was a no-brainer when this offer was handed to me. I've heard so many great things about the coaching staff and players. I know the fans in Portland take pride in the Mariners, so I'm coming there to provide for the organization and help them with some unfinished business from last season."

Keppen is the tenth player to be announced on the 2023-24 Mariners roster, which can be viewed here.

The Mariners kick off their fifth ECHL season on October 20th, 2023 in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with the home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in October.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.