Bent Brings Physical Play Back to Wichita

August 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the return of forward Kelly Bent for the 2023-24 season.

Bent, 28, is entering his fourth year as a pro. A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the 6-foot, 203-pound forward racked up 125 penalty minutes to go along with five points (2g, 3a) in 43 games for the Thunder. He brings a physical presence to the Thunder lineup.

In 2021-22, he played 13 games for the Allen Americans. Bent turned pro in 2020-21, splitting time between Allen and Kansas City. Overall, he has piled up 254 penalty minutes in 75 ECHL games.

Prior to turning pro, Bent attended Dalhousie University. Bent finished his collegiate career with 340 penalty minutes and 26 points (10g, 16a).

He played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Gatineau, Saint John and Halifax. Bent had three-straight seasons with at least 120 penalty minutes. In 215 career games, he piled up 522 penalty minutes and 36 points (13g, 23a).

