Americans Add Young Forward and Returning Defenseman

August 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of forward Brandon Puricelli, and defenseman Dalton Gally.

Brandon Puricelli joins the Americans for his rookie season. He played in two games last year with the Iowa Heartlanders. The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound right wing forward played three years of collegiate hockey at Lake Superior University. Prior to that, he spent time in the junior ranks, most of his time in the North American Hockey League, where his best numbers came in the 18-19 season, where he had 80 points in 59 games with the Springfield Jr. Blues.

The club also returns defenseman Dalton Gally, who played in 37 games last year in Allen (0 goals and 6 assists). The 6-foot-5, and 230-pound blueliner brings a physical presence to the Americans D-core.

The Americans open training camp on October 6th. The Americans will face the Tulsa Oilers, on Friday, October 13th, at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, at 7:30 PM for their lone preseason home game.

