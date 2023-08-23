Grizzlies and Steelheads Exhibition Game in Idaho Falls October 13th

Idaho Falls, ID - The Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls will host its first ever professional hockey game as the Utah Grizzlies face off in an exhibition match up against league rivals, the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, October 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale early for fans that are current Grizzlies or Steelheads season ticket holders, and for those that are Idaho Falls Spud Kings season ticket holders. This special online-only presale will take place on Friday, August 25 at 10AM on Ticketmaster.com as current season ticket holders will be emailed a promo code to access. Tickets for this exciting match up will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 31 at 10AM on Ticketmaster.com.

"The Utah Grizzlies are looking forward to bringing our preseason game versus the Idaho Steelheads to the Mountain America Center," states Utah Grizzlies CEO, Kevin Bruder. "This will mark the first professional hockey game in the market, and we know the local hockey and Spud Kings fans will enjoy this great rivalry. The hockey atmosphere in Idaho Falls is fantastic, and I am glad both ECHL teams can experience this hockey town."

General Manager of the Mountain America Center, Erik Hudson comments, "The ECHL is one of the best professional hockey products in the world. These two teams are directly affiliated with the National Hockey League as AA organizations, so it only makes sense for these teams to take the ice in a world class facility like Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center this October."

